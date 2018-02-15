Wauwatosa office building sold for $4.8 million

Madison-based SARA Investment Real Estate purchased a six-story office building on Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa for $4.85 million, according to state records.

The 102,000-square-foot property at 2675 Mayfair Road was sold by Overland Park, Kansas-based MSC 2003-IQ4, which is registered to Midland Loan Services.

The property has an assessed value of $7 million, according to county records.

“This is a value add investment in an office building where we anticipate significant capital improvements and an aggressive lease up strategy,” said Ben Adank, SARA’s vice president of business development said in a written statement. “The Mayfair Road area is a vibrant and growing commercial district with excellent long-term potential.”

The company plans to invest in the property and increase its tenants, a spokeswoman said.