Wauwatosa eyeing 100 acres along Mayfair Road for redevelopment

The city of Wauwatosa is considering redeveloping more than 100 acres of its former landfill site along Mayfair Road into a mixed-use development that could include residential, light manufacturing and commercial space.

A 20-acre portion of the site, commonly referred to as Mt. Tosa, will be the first area studied to see if development can occur, said Paulette Enders, director of development for the city.

Those 20 acres, at 11100 W. Walnut Road, would be transferred from the city to the Community Development Authority, Enders said.

The transfer is being considered in response to recent interest from people wanting to develop the site, according to city documents. City officials would not elaborate on the types of users.

“While there are challenges and limitations on the site, redevelopment is possible with proper planning and engineering controls,” according to city documents.

If the property is transferred, the CDA would issue a request for proposal and evaluate submissions based on the experience and financial strength of the developer and most appropriate use for the site.

The city’s Community Affairs Committee will consider the land transfer request Tuesday.

The 100-acre site has been eyed by city officials since 2015, when they adopted a redevelopment plan for the Mayfair Road Corridor by Madison-based Vandewalle & Associates.

The plan recommends medium to high density commercial, residential and industrial development.

“The city’s DPW site on Walnut Road and the vacant shipping facility on 113th Street are priorities in the district because of their shovel-readiness for redevelopment and/or reuse for light industrial and clean manufacturing uses, with high visibility and easy truck access to Mayfair Road, Watertown Plank Road, and Highway 45,” the study said.

According to the Vandewalle plan, highest and best use for the site would be to extend W. Walnut Road west though the center of the 100-acre parcel to Mayfair Road.

On the north portion of the site would be about 7 acres of green space, 18 acres of residential, 28.4 acres of clean manufacturing/light industrial and 25.3 acres of commercial development along Mayfair Road.

On the southern portion of the site there would be 7.6 acres of green space, 34.7 acres of clean manufacturing/light industrial and 16.6 acres of commercial development along Mayfair Road.

“Projects should enhance the area’s visibility, functionality and aesthetic appeal,” the Vandewalle study said.

The Vandewalle plan adopted in 2015 was conceptual. If a developer is chosen by the CDA to develop the site, the plans could change.