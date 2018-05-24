Water softening company to expand in Waukesha Corporate Center

Soft Water Inc., a water softener installation and repair service in Waukesha, is planning a to build a new office, showroom and warehouse a Corporate Drive and Venture Court in the Waukesha Corporate Center.

Rendering by Keller Inc.

The 21,150-square-foot building will replace the approximately 7,000-square-foot building at 1344 White Rock Ave., near Frame Park, that the family-owned company has been in for 69 years.

On Wednesday, the Waukesha Plan Commission approved the final plans and architectural drawings for Soft Water Inc.

Steve Mackie, company owner, said he plans to close on the land in the Waukesha Corporate Center in early June and begin construction soon after.

The Soft Water Inc. was started by Melvin and Marion Meyer in 1949. Today, Mackie and his wife, Dionne, and her sister, Leanne Olson, own the company.

There are 23 employees.

The family has served more than 60,000 customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin and has grown out of space, Mackie said.

Kaukauna-based Keller Inc. architects are designing the new space.

