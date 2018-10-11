Wangard Partners plans to purchase riverfront site in Harbor District

Commercial Heat Treating company purchased by competitor, will relocate

by

October 11, 2018, 1:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/wangard-partners-plans-to-purchase-riverfront-site-in-harbor-district/

The Commercial Heat Treating building at 1958-1970 S. First St.

A 2.3-acre site along the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee’s Harbor District has been put under contract by Wauwatosa-based real estate development firm Wangard Partners Inc.

The property, at 1958-1970 S. First St., is the current home of Commercial Heat Treating Inc.

Commercial Heat Treating has been in the process of relocating to 1530 S. Barclay St. since being purchased by Complete Heat Treating, which is located there, said David Croysdale, an attorney with Michael Best who represents Complete Heat Treating.

Wangard has had Commercial Heat Treating’s property under contract for a few weeks, Croysdale said.

Stewart Wangard, chairman and CEO of Wangard Partners, could not be reached for comment.

Commercial Heat Treating has a 30,000-square-foot industrial building on the property that includes 1,500 square feet of office space. The property has more than 570 feet of riverfront frontage.

The property was listed for sale by Dickman Companies Inc. for $1.7 million. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $772,600.

The Commercial Heat Treating building at 1958-1970 S. First St.

An investment group led by San Diego investor John Jung purchased the 1958-1970 S. First St. property in June for $1.1 million from Lloyd Stepien LLC, according to state records.

The site is across the river and northeast of where Michels Corp. is planning a $100 million mixed-use development. Michels announced in August it is planning an eight-story regional office building at the former Horny Goat Hideaway property, which is located northwest of Becher and South First streets. The development will also include two more office buildings, apartments and a hotel.

Last month, Komatsu Mining Corp. announced it would build a $285 million headquarters and manufacturing facility at the former Solvay Coke site, which is just northeast of the Commercial Heat Treating site.

Transwestern is also marketing a 6.8-acre waterfront property at 1933 S. First St., directly across the Kinnickinnic River to the north from the Horny Goat property next to the parcel Wangard has under contract.

Wangard is familiar with the Harbor District. He developed Freshwater Plaza at Greenfield Avenue and South 1st Street. The four-phase, 180,000-square-foot development includes a Cermak grocery store and a three-story apartment with building with ground-level retail.

The Commercial Heat Treating building at 1958-1970 S. First St.

A 2.3-acre site along the Kinnickinnic River in Milwaukee’s Harbor District has been put under contract by Wauwatosa-based real estate development firm Wangard Partners Inc.

The property, at 1958-1970 S. First St., is the current home of Commercial Heat Treating Inc.

Commercial Heat Treating has been in the process of relocating to 1530 S. Barclay St. since being purchased by Complete Heat Treating, which is located there, said David Croysdale, an attorney with Michael Best who represents Complete Heat Treating.

Wangard has had Commercial Heat Treating’s property under contract for a few weeks, Croysdale said.

Stewart Wangard, chairman and CEO of Wangard Partners, could not be reached for comment.

Commercial Heat Treating has a 30,000-square-foot industrial building on the property that includes 1,500 square feet of office space. The property has more than 570 feet of riverfront frontage.

The property was listed for sale by Dickman Companies Inc. for $1.7 million. It is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $772,600.

The Commercial Heat Treating building at 1958-1970 S. First St.

An investment group led by San Diego investor John Jung purchased the 1958-1970 S. First St. property in June for $1.1 million from Lloyd Stepien LLC, according to state records.

The site is across the river and northeast of where Michels Corp. is planning a $100 million mixed-use development. Michels announced in August it is planning an eight-story regional office building at the former Horny Goat Hideaway property, which is located northwest of Becher and South First streets. The development will also include two more office buildings, apartments and a hotel.

Last month, Komatsu Mining Corp. announced it would build a $285 million headquarters and manufacturing facility at the former Solvay Coke site, which is just northeast of the Commercial Heat Treating site.

Transwestern is also marketing a 6.8-acre waterfront property at 1933 S. First St., directly across the Kinnickinnic River to the north from the Horny Goat property next to the parcel Wangard has under contract.

Wangard is familiar with the Harbor District. He developed Freshwater Plaza at Greenfield Avenue and South 1st Street. The four-phase, 180,000-square-foot development includes a Cermak grocery store and a three-story apartment with building with ground-level retail.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm