Wangard now planning condos at Water and Brady streets

Project resurfaces with changes

by

January 09, 2018, 1:17 PM

Wangard Partners has revived plans for a $30 million multi-family development at North Water and East Brady Streets along the Milwaukee River on the city’s East Side, just north of downtown.

Water and Brady streets site, by Google.

Originally an apartment development, Wangard’s proposed project at 1693 & 1701-1729 N. Water St. is now a four-story luxury condominium development, according to plans submitted to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

“Our proposed development will re-energize this currently vacant property along the Milwaukee River,” Wangard Partners chairman and CEO Stewart Wangard said in documents submitted to the city.

The project includes walk-up townhomes along Water Street, which differs from what Wangard previously submitted, and was approved by BOZA in 2015.

The previous project was a four-story apartment building with 4,500 square feet of first floor retail space.

The new proposal, while called “mixed-use,” does not specify the square footage of retail space.

The city of Milwaukee has traditionally required new development along Water Street and other heavily traveled city streets to include a retail component on the ground level to activate the street.

While the documents do not specify how many condominiums are planned, the project has 107 parking spaces. The previous proposal included 89 apartments with 92 parking spaces.

The project would extend the Riverwalk to the north, under the Holton Street Bridge.

Wangard could not be reached for further comment.

“The residential use will help animate the ground plane with pedestrian activity including unit porches, landscape walls and paving,” Wangard wrote in the document. “It will also put eyes on the street, making it safer.”

