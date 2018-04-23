Wangard moving forward with industrial building in Pleasant Prairie

Adds to growing list of large similar projects planned in Kenosha County

April 23, 2018, 1:33 PM

Two vacant lots in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park will be combined and developed for a large industrial building on land recently purchased by Wauwatosa developer Wangard Partners, according to plans submitted to the village.

Wangard has not identified a user for the 196,300-square-foot building, which will be located at the southeast corner of highways 165 and H (88th Avenue).

The project is being requested by Pinnacle Engineering Group and Stephen Perry Smith Architects, according to plans submitted to the village.

In March, Wangard purchased the 6.3-acre site in the LakeView Corporate Park $925,000, according to state records.

At the time, Wangard said he was planning a 200,000-square-foot speculative industrial building on the site and had interest from potential tenants.

Construction is expected to begin in the third week of May and be complete by the end of the year, he said.

The Pleasant Prairie plan commission will consider the request Monday.

The request is one of several the village has gotten from developers and architects in recent months for large speculative buildings along Interstate 94 in Kenosha County as manufacturers look to relocate or expand along the corridor.

Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group is planning the Kenosha Corporate park on a 70-acre site just west of the Uline Inc. building in Kenosha that is expected to include a 524,000-square-foot spec building and a 400,000-square-foot building.

In late March, an affiliate of Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. submitted a petition to rezone three properties on 66 acres located just west of I-94 between 120th and 128th avenues. The company is planning to build two industrial buildings totaling 1 million square feet. Documents submitted to the city show the first building would be 717,600 square feet. The second building, located directly west, would be 288,000 square feet.

Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Rosemont, Ill.-based Venture One Real Estate, has also submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a corporate park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.

Photo: Village of Pleasant Prairie

