Wangard affiliate purchases former car dealership in Mount Pleasant

Site located on Highway 20

by

July 26, 2018, 1:59 PM

An affiliate of Wauwatosa-based development firm Wangard Partners purchased a former car dealership on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant for $1.7 million, according to state records.

6940 W. Washington Ave.

Alpha HE LLC sold the 3.4 acre site at 6940 Washington Ave. to Rosenow Creek, LLC, which is registered to Wangard Partners CEO and founder Stewart Wangard.

Wangard could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property includes a 14,312-square-foot one-story building constructed in the mid-1980s.

Racine Automotive Group, a used car dealership, occupied the building until August 2017.

Wangard Partners has specialized in apartment and office developments. The property is currently zoned general business.

The village of Mount Pleasant has not yet received any plans from Wangard for the property, said Samuel Schultz, director of community development.

The site is about 5 miles from the site of Foxconn’s planned manufacturing complex.

Should electric scooters be legal for use on public streets in Wisconsin?

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

