Vici Capilli closing Brookfield Square salon

Merging with Greenfield location

by

June 25, 2018, 11:45 AM

Vici Capilli Salon will close its Brookfield Square salon at the end of the month, after spending 26 years at the mall.

The salon will merge with its Greenfield location at 4111 S. 108th St., according to an employee.

Stacey Keating, a spokeswoman with CBL Properties, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company that owns Brookfield Square, said the salon owners decided not to renew their lease at the space.

The store is located just outside of the mall, between Boston Store and JC Penney at 95 N. Moorland Road.

“Our leasing team will be working to fill the space,” Keating said.

Marvin and Penelope Rushing established the first VICÍ Beauty School on Highway 100 and Hampton Avenue in 1969. In 1992, the Rushings opened their first salon, at Brookfield Square.

CBL is currently redeveloping the south end of Brookfied Square, where Sears used to be. Plans include a Marcus Cinemas BistroPlex, WhirlyBall–a hybrid restaurant and entertainment center, and several restaurants including Uncle Julio’s and Outback Steakhouse.

The Brookfield Square Boston Store, whose parent company, The Bon-Ton Stores Inc., filed for bankruptcy and began liquidation earlier this year, will close by August 31. Keating said CBL will work with the third-party owner of the property to create a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the Boston Store property.

 

