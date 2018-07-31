Venture One Real Estate purchases industrial property in Kenosha

Illinois-based company also planning Pleasant Prairie business park

by

July 31, 2018, 1:05 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/venture-one-real-estate-purchases-industrial-property-in-kenosha/

An affiliate of Venture One purchased this Kenosha property.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based development company planning a 1.8 million-square-foot business park in Pleasant Prairie has just made another investment in Kenosha County.

An affiliate of Venture One Real Estate has purchased an industrial building on a 4-acre site at 4810 70th Ave. in Kenosha for $4.3 million, according to state records.

Long Grove, Illinois-based Kenosha Building LLC sold the property to VK4810 70th Avenue LLC, according to state records. The LLC has the same address as Venture One.

The site includes a large manufacturing building with two tenants, Air Flow Technology and Chemco, according to Kenosha County tax records.

Representatives with Venture One Real Estate could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In March, Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Venture One, submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a business park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.

An affiliate of Venture One purchased this Kenosha property.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based development company planning a 1.8 million-square-foot business park in Pleasant Prairie has just made another investment in Kenosha County.

An affiliate of Venture One Real Estate has purchased an industrial building on a 4-acre site at 4810 70th Ave. in Kenosha for $4.3 million, according to state records.

Long Grove, Illinois-based Kenosha Building LLC sold the property to VK4810 70th Avenue LLC, according to state records. The LLC has the same address as Venture One.

The site includes a large manufacturing building with two tenants, Air Flow Technology and Chemco, according to Kenosha County tax records.

Representatives with Venture One Real Estate could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In March, Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Venture One, submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a business park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you like the name Fiserv Forum for the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mid-year Economic Forecast: Trump rocks the boat

Uses tariffs to challenge U.S. trade partners

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud
Five tips to protect your business from BEC fraud

One of the top frauds perpetrated against businesses is business email compromise

by Alicia Buttchen

Spooked by rising interest rates?
Spooked by rising interest rates?

Caution is best action

by Robert J. Makowski, Jr.

Four levers that help you reach financial goals
Four levers that help you reach financial goals

Professional tips to improve the results from your investments

by Dave Spano

Population health analytics leads to better care for employees
Population health analytics leads to better care for employees

Certain populations share interrelated conditions that influence lifelong health

by Aundrea Price

Four cash flow tools for small businesses
Four cash flow tools for small businesses

Benefits of cash flow management tools include saving you time and money

by Kim Preston

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
BizTimes Leadership Academy: Executive
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/20/20188:30 am-5:30 pm

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

BizTimes Leadership Academy: Talent Management
Milwaukee Athletic Club

09/26/201812:00 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

BizTimes Leadership Academy: GenNext
Milwaukee Athletic Club

10/11/201812:00 am

WBDC Connect & Celebrate: Milwaukee
Italian Community Center

07/31/20181:30 pm-6:30 pm

How To Become a Business Social Media Rock Star
Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Serenity Room

08/07/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm

The 2018 Health & Wellness Speakers Jam
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

09/13/20186:30 pm-9:00 pm

Life Navigators 35th Annual Challenger Event
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

09/17/201810:30 am-9:00 pm

SHARP Literacy's A Novel Event with Malcolm Brogdon
Discovery World, Pilot House

09/17/20184:00 pm-7:00 pm