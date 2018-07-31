The Rosemont, Illinois-based development company planning a 1.8 million-square-foot business park in Pleasant Prairie has just made another investment in Kenosha County.

An affiliate of Venture One Real Estate has purchased an industrial building on a 4-acre site at 4810 70th Ave. in Kenosha for $4.3 million, according to state records.

Long Grove, Illinois-based Kenosha Building LLC sold the property to VK4810 70th Avenue LLC, according to state records. The LLC has the same address as Venture One.

The site includes a large manufacturing building with two tenants, Air Flow Technology and Chemco, according to Kenosha County tax records.

Representatives with Venture One Real Estate could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In March, Riverview Group LLC, an affiliate of Venture One, submitted plans to the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop nearly 300 acres along the east side of I-94 into a business park that includes 1.87 million square feet of new development.