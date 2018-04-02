Vacant historic beauty

Those who have exited the Hoan Bridge onto East Clybourn Street may have noticed this beautiful three-story cream city brick building surrounded by parking lots and wondered, ‘How can this be vacant?’

The Historic Edward Townsend Mix-designed building located at 320 E. Clybourn St. between North Milwaukee Street and North Broadway borders the Historic Third Ward and the central business district.

Built in 1874, the 11,700-square-foot building has housed many tenants, including the Wisconsin Leather Co. and most recently, exotic art and furniture store From Afar.

The Boerke Co. has listed it for $1 million and broker Darrell Fischer says it is under contract to an unnamed buyer.

Address: 320 E. Clybourn St., Milwaukee Owner: Lorette Russenberger Assessed: $680,000