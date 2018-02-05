Vacant car dealerships in Wauwatosa.

With retail, a hotel and apartments being developed on 69 acres formerly covered with abandoned warehouse space, the Mayfair Collection at Highway 45 and West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa has become a success story for the city.

The Mayfair Collection developer, Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate Inc., is also doing a smaller retail project across the street, at the former Schwaab Inc. stamp factory building at 11415 W. Burleigh St.

But Wauwatosa has been unable to shed the abandoned car dealerships at 11221-11333 W. Burleigh St. The 5.7-acre property, adjacent to the Schwaab building, was purchased in 2011 by Ohio-based electronics retailer Micro Center Sales Corp.

On Dec. 6, 2016, the city issued an order to Micro Center to raze and remove the buildings within 30 days, said Karl Schreiber, Wauwatosa’s building and safety manager.

As of press time, Schreiber said Micro Center was working to gain compliance with the city.