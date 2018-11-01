Vacant Burleigh Street parcel in Wauwatosa could be redeveloped

A nearly 6-acre site at Highway 45 and West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa could finally be transformed from an eyesore to a high density mixed-use development that could include a hotel or multi-story residential building, under a new proposal.

Milwaukee-based developer Boulder Venture LLC has submitted plans to the city to redevelop the abandoned site at 11221-11333 W. Burleigh St.

The 5.7-acre parcel currently houses an abandoned car dealership and weed-filled parking lots. The site is surrounded by new development on Burleigh Street that includes the Mayfair Collection across the street, HSA’s Stamp Factory multi-tenant project to the west and a Meijer store to the east.

The city of Wauwatosa has been attempting to redevelop the property for years. The property was purchased in 2011 by Ohio-based electronics retailer Micro Center Sales Corp.

In December, 2016, the city issued an order to Micro Center to raze and remove the buildings within 30 days. As of earlier this year, the order had still not been fulfilled, Karl Schreiber, Wauwatosa’s building and safety manager told BizTimes in February.

Boulder Venture LLC now has a contract to purchase the entire site.

Boulder Venture is planning to develop a 3,600-square-foot bank, a 3,000-square-foot fast casual restaurant, and a 20,000-square-foot retail/commercial building, according to plans submitted to the city. Those three buildings would be located along Burleigh Street.

The plan is also to develop the rest of the parcel into a “multi-story, high density residential or hospitality building with underground or structured parking.” That building would be constructed on 114th Street.

If a hotel is built, it would have 75 to 125 rooms, a restaurant and a rooftop deck, according to plans. If the developer chooses to build a multi-family building, it would have 50 to 100 units with a café, pub or restaurant, salon and spa, and a creative arts studio, according to plans.

Representatives from Boulder Venture could not immediately be reached for comment.

Boulder’s other projects include Midtown Center in Milwaukee and the 400 building at Woodland Prime office park in Menomonee Falls.

Construction of the project would begin in summer 2019. The city’s plan commission will review the proposal Nov. 12.