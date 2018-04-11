Upscale lounge to replace Valhalla space on Old World Third Street

Bucks arena development spurred building purchase

by

April 11, 2018, 11:36 AM

An upscale lounge and restaurant is planned in the former Valhalla space on North Old World 3rd Street.

1109-1111 N. Old World Third

Tino Bates, the owner of Fusion Beauty Lounge, 9100 W. Burleigh St., purchased the three-story, 6,750-square-foot building at 1109-1111 N. Old World 3rd from McNulty Holdings LLC. for $882,000, according to state records.

Bates plans to open Truph in late May in the 2,250-square-foot ground level of the building.

The lounge will feature wings, nachos and a variety of bar food, Bates said. There will also be poetry, live music and DJs.

“We wanted the space because of the excitement about the new (Bucks) arena,” Bates said. The new arena is just one block to the west of the building.

The building was built in 1880 and is assessed by the City of Milwaukee for $392,000

Valhalla, a Scandinavian bar, closed in December.

Comments

