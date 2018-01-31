University Club Tower condo sold for $2 million

A condominium at the University Club Tower in downtown Milwaukee sold for $2 million recently, according to state records.

Juneau Park Treetops LLC purchased the condo at the University Club Tower building, located at 825 N. Prospect Ave., from Judith McGregor of Santa Fe, New Mexico. McGregor is a mental health care professional and was formerly the president of the Mental Health America of Wisconsin board. In addition to McGregor, city records also list Richard Gallun, an independent financial services professional, as an owner of the condo.

According to the real estate transaction record, the agent for Juneau Park Treetops LLC is David Uihlein Jr., co-founder of Milwaukee-based Uihlein Wilson Architects. In October, Uihlein and Del Wilson announced they would step down from the architectural firm they launched 32 years ago, turning the company over to long-time partners Scott Ramlow and Nat Stein. Juneau Park Treetops LLC was registered with the state on Dec. 12, 2017, and its registered agent is Robin Martin

The 36-story University Club Tower was developed by Mandel Group and completed in 2007.

The condo purchased by Juneau Park Treetops LLC is 3,181 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, according to city records. It has an assessed value of about $1.2 million.