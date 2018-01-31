University Club Tower condo sold for $2 million

Buyer is LLC affiliated with Uihlein

by

January 31, 2018, 12:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/university-club-tower-condo-sold-for-2-million/

A condominium at the University Club Tower in downtown Milwaukee sold for $2 million recently, according to state records.

University Club Tower

Juneau Park Treetops LLC purchased the condo at the University Club Tower building, located at 825 N. Prospect Ave., from Judith McGregor of Santa Fe, New Mexico. McGregor is a mental health care professional and was formerly the president of the Mental Health America of Wisconsin board. In addition to McGregor, city records also list Richard Gallun, an independent financial services professional, as an owner of the condo.

According to the real estate transaction record, the agent for Juneau Park Treetops LLC is David Uihlein Jr., co-founder of Milwaukee-based Uihlein Wilson Architects. In October, Uihlein and Del Wilson announced they would step down from the architectural firm they launched 32 years ago, turning the company over to long-time partners Scott Ramlow and Nat Stein. Juneau Park Treetops LLC was registered with the state on Dec. 12, 2017, and its registered agent is Robin Martin

The 36-story University Club Tower was developed by Mandel Group and completed in 2007.

The condo purchased by Juneau Park Treetops LLC is 3,181 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, according to city records. It has an assessed value of about $1.2 million.

A condominium at the University Club Tower in downtown Milwaukee sold for $2 million recently, according to state records.

University Club Tower

Juneau Park Treetops LLC purchased the condo at the University Club Tower building, located at 825 N. Prospect Ave., from Judith McGregor of Santa Fe, New Mexico. McGregor is a mental health care professional and was formerly the president of the Mental Health America of Wisconsin board. In addition to McGregor, city records also list Richard Gallun, an independent financial services professional, as an owner of the condo.

According to the real estate transaction record, the agent for Juneau Park Treetops LLC is David Uihlein Jr., co-founder of Milwaukee-based Uihlein Wilson Architects. In October, Uihlein and Del Wilson announced they would step down from the architectural firm they launched 32 years ago, turning the company over to long-time partners Scott Ramlow and Nat Stein. Juneau Park Treetops LLC was registered with the state on Dec. 12, 2017, and its registered agent is Robin Martin

The 36-story University Club Tower was developed by Mandel Group and completed in 2007.

The condo purchased by Juneau Park Treetops LLC is 3,181 square feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, according to city records. It has an assessed value of about $1.2 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm