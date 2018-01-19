Uline continues to expand with third lease in LakeView Corporate Park

Company will occupy 417,384 square feet in spec industrial building

by

January 19, 2018, 1:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/uline-continues-to-expand-with-third-lease-in-lakeview-corporate-park/

Uline will occupy more than 400,000 square feet in this building in LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

Uline Inc. continues to expand its presence in Wisconsin with a five-year lease of a 417,384-square-foot industrial building in CenterPoint’s LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

This is the third building Uline will occupy in LakeView Corporate Park, a 2,391 acre business park located one mile north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

“We are thrilled to continue to help Uline enhance their supply chain,” said Ed Harrington, senior vice president of development at CenterPoint. “Uline is a valued client, and this facility will complement their existing facilities in northern Illinois and southeast Wisconsin.”

CenterPoint recently completed the building, built on spec, at 11559 80th Ave. It is located on 26.2 acres within three miles of Interstate 94.

The building includes 3,000 square feet of office and 236 parking spaces.

In addition to Uline’s LakeView properties, the company has a corporate headquarters campus in Pleasant Prairie on the west side of I-94 that includes  two 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse buildings and two identical office buildings that are each 250,000 square feet.

In November, the company purchased 18 acres of land directly east of its first corporate campus building for future growth.

Uline also owns an 800,000-square-foot facility in Kenosha. The company employs 2,400 in southeast Wisconsin and is currently hiring 60 more, non-seasonal employees in Pleasant Prairie due to its increasing growth.

