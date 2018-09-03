Ugly Building: 2170 S. Robinson Ave.

September 03, 2018, 3:29 AM

In 2016, Indianapolis-based Milhaus Development LLC began redeveloping a former industrial site one block west of South Kinnickinnick Avenue, Bay View’s main commercial stretch, into luxury apartments.

By spring 2017, residents began moving in to the $40 million project. The Stitchweld apartment complex has transformed the west side of South Robinson Avenue.

But across the street from the apartment complex’s shiny bicycle racks and fire pits is a two-building eyesore.

The property at 2170 S. Robinson Ave. is owned by Ronald Wojciechowski and Donald Mueller, and assessed by the city for $246,200.

The larger of the two buildings was constructed in 1946 and is 3,696 square feet. The smaller building is older, built in 1918, and is 1,389 square feet. Both are listed for sale.

