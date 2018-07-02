A physician and his wife have purchased village-owned property in Sturtevant to develop a two-story office building and small conference center.

The community development authority sold the 7.5 acre parcel at 10201 E. Exploration Court to Gifted Hands Hobby House Farm LLC for $600,000, according to state records.

Gifted Hands is registered to Marc Kennedy, a Mount Pleasant gastroenterologist.

Kennedy and his project team at Kaukauna-based Keller Inc. have been working on plans for the site since last year.

Last month, the village plan commission approved conceptual plans for the development, a 57,038-square-foot multi-tenant building.

The first floor will be 41,194 square feet and will include a small café, a 15,560-square-foot conference center and several other tenants, said Scott Lausten, who is co-owner of Keller Inc. and managing the project.

Kennedy and his wife are planning to own four of the businesses on the first floor, which will include an art gallery, pottery and sewing classes and other art-related businesses, Lausten said.

The second floor will be 15,000 square feet reserved for office tenants.

The Kennedys could not be reached for comment.

In 2017, the village of Sturtevant purchased 10201 E. Exploration Court and a second parcel, 9999 E. Exploration Court, which are both just west of the Amtrak station, from MLG/JLP 20 East Ltd. Partners. The village wanted control of how the properties were developed.

The second parcel will be the future headquarters of Horizon Retail Construction, which is currently located at 1500 Horizon Drive in Sturtevant.