Two law firms moving to Two-Fifty East Wisconsin in downtown Milwaukee

Two law firms have signed leases at the Two-Fifty East Wisconsin building, bringing the occupancy rate to nearly 50 percent at the downtown Milwaukee office tower.

Litchfield Cavo LLP will lease 4,000 square feet in the recently renovated 200,000-square-foot, 20-story building. The firm, which specializes in insurance and business litigation defense work is relocating its office from Brookfield.

Headquartered in Chicago, Litchfield Cavo was represented by Transwestern’s Stacey Kruger Birndorf and Marianne Burish.

“Two-Fifty really stretched to land Litchfield Cavo as a tenant,” Birndorf said. “While Litchfield has enjoyed its long-time tenancy in Brookfield, it is excited about being in Milwaukee’s CBD.”

Straub Immigration, a Milwaukee-based law firm specializing in family and business immigration, will lease 1,367 square feet. The firm is relocating from 401 E. Kilbourn Ave. downtown.

Matt Hunter with CBRE represented property owners Millbrook Real Estate Company and Fulcrum Asset Advisors, in the lease. Dan Walsh with Transwestern represented the tenant.

The tower at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. has undergone a complete renovation since it was purchased in 2015 by Chicago-based real estate firms Fulcrum Asset Advisors and Millbrook Properties for $9.75 million.

Once considered Class C space, the two firms have invested $8.8 million and have attracted new tenants including an Associated Bank branch, which is located in 2,100 square feet on the building’s ground floor.

Freshii, a fast-casual Chicago-based restaurant specializing in clean eating, will open on the ground floor in July.