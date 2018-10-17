Town of Sheboygan seeking developer for nearly 100-acre site

Beuchel Farms property located near I-43 and Highway 42

by

October 17, 2018, 12:50 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/town-of-sheboygan-seeking-developer-for-nearly-100-acre-site/

After a false start last year, the Town of Sheboygan is hoping to secure a large-scale commercial development on 99 acres of farmland near Interstate 43 and Highway 42.

Aerial image of the site near I-43 and Highway 42 in the Town of Sheboygan.

The town has issued a request for proposals for the Beuchel Farms property at 4305 N. 40th St.. Town officials are seeking a development partner who could link the site to the existing retail development along Highway 42 just west of the site.

The town was working with Chattanooga-based real estate developer, Hutton, in 2017 on a mixed-use project and entered into an agreement with the property owner for a 5-year option to purchase the property.

That project has not moved forward due to changing market conditions; however, the option is still in effect, according to the RFP.

The site consists of seven parcels surrounded by single-family residential in the city of Sheboygan to the east, multifamily developments to the north and commercial to the south and west.

“The Town of Sheboygan has a track record of working successfully to approve large and small scale developments,” the RFP states. “Previous successful developments include Wal-Mart, Menards, and Muth Mirror Systems, Inc. The town has been among the fastest growing areas in (Sheboygan County).”

The town of Sheboygan has its own municipal water and sanitary sewer systems. Due to its size, the town is one of only a few in the state with the legal authority to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district identical to those used by other Wisconsin cities and villages.

According to the RFP, town officials are willing to consider the use of special assessments to finance utilities or other creative public-private partnerships that are mutually beneficial.

Responses to the RFP are due by Jan. 18.

 

After a false start last year, the Town of Sheboygan is hoping to secure a large-scale commercial development on 99 acres of farmland near Interstate 43 and Highway 42.

Aerial image of the site near I-43 and Highway 42 in the Town of Sheboygan.

The town has issued a request for proposals for the Beuchel Farms property at 4305 N. 40th St.. Town officials are seeking a development partner who could link the site to the existing retail development along Highway 42 just west of the site.

The town was working with Chattanooga-based real estate developer, Hutton, in 2017 on a mixed-use project and entered into an agreement with the property owner for a 5-year option to purchase the property.

That project has not moved forward due to changing market conditions; however, the option is still in effect, according to the RFP.

The site consists of seven parcels surrounded by single-family residential in the city of Sheboygan to the east, multifamily developments to the north and commercial to the south and west.

“The Town of Sheboygan has a track record of working successfully to approve large and small scale developments,” the RFP states. “Previous successful developments include Wal-Mart, Menards, and Muth Mirror Systems, Inc. The town has been among the fastest growing areas in (Sheboygan County).”

The town of Sheboygan has its own municipal water and sanitary sewer systems. Due to its size, the town is one of only a few in the state with the legal authority to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district identical to those used by other Wisconsin cities and villages.

According to the RFP, town officials are willing to consider the use of special assessments to finance utilities or other creative public-private partnerships that are mutually beneficial.

Responses to the RFP are due by Jan. 18.

 

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Veteran Young Professionals Happy Hour
Historic Pritzlaff Building Ward 4

10/18/20185:00 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents The Future of Transportation
Wisconsin Club

10/19/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am