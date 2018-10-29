Timber Tower

Developer New Land Enterprises LLP is proposing a 21-story apartment tower in downtown Milwaukee that the company says would be the tallest mass timber structure in the Western Hemisphere.

The 410,000-square-foot building, to be called Ascent MKE, would include 201 luxury apartments. It would be built at the site formerly occupied by an Edwardo’s restaurant at the northeast corner of North Van Buren Street and East Kilbourn Avenue.

Mass timber buildings are more environmentally friendly because they have a smaller carbon footprint than concrete or steel.

New Land plans to begin construction in fall 2019, with the building being completed in spring 2021.

Owner: New Land Enterprises

Size: 21-story tower

Building: Structure will be built using mass timbers