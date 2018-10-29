Timber Tower

Breaking Ground

by

October 29, 2018, 3:31 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/timber-tower/

Developer New Land Enterprises LLP is proposing a 21-story apartment tower in downtown Milwaukee that the company says would be the tallest mass timber structure in the Western Hemisphere.

The 410,000-square-foot building, to be called Ascent MKE, would include 201 luxury apartments. It would be built at the site formerly occupied by an Edwardo’s restaurant at the northeast corner of North Van Buren Street and East Kilbourn Avenue.

Mass timber buildings are more environmentally friendly because they have a smaller carbon footprint than concrete or steel.

New Land plans to begin construction in fall 2019, with the building being completed in spring 2021.

Owner: New Land Enterprises     

Size: 21-story tower

Building: Structure will be built using mass timbers

Developer New Land Enterprises LLP is proposing a 21-story apartment tower in downtown Milwaukee that the company says would be the tallest mass timber structure in the Western Hemisphere.

The 410,000-square-foot building, to be called Ascent MKE, would include 201 luxury apartments. It would be built at the site formerly occupied by an Edwardo’s restaurant at the northeast corner of North Van Buren Street and East Kilbourn Avenue.

Mass timber buildings are more environmentally friendly because they have a smaller carbon footprint than concrete or steel.

New Land plans to begin construction in fall 2019, with the building being completed in spring 2021.

Owner: New Land Enterprises     

Size: 21-story tower

Building: Structure will be built using mass timbers

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

IndependenceFirst Empower Lunch
Italian Community Center

11/01/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Cash is King Workshop - Financial Coach Max Palzewicz, CPA
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

11/01/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Milwaukee Veterans Business Breakfast
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

11/05/20188:00 am-10:00 am

CommonBond Communities Affordable Housing Forum
Miller Park

11/06/201811:00 am-1:00 pm