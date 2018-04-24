Third Ward retail spaces sold for $2.4 million

A Caledonia-based real estate investor and a Milwaukee developer have partnered to purchase the River Renaissance building’s retail space in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Alex Hintz, of Hintz Holdings, and Michael Klein, of Klein Development Inc. bought four spaces located in the building at the southeast corner of Water and Erie streets at 102 N. Water St., for $2.4 million from an affiliate of VJS Construction Services, according to state records.

Hintz said the purchase of the retail space in the building, which is located along the Milwaukee River, was made as an investment and there are no new plans for the property at this time.

The River Renaissance complex includes 80 residential units and a custom built rooftop penthouse. On the street level the four commercial spaces are leased by Associated Bank, SURG, Vino Third Ward, and SPIRE Fitness.

Klein has completed several developments in Milwaukee and is currently part of a real estate investment group converting the former Park East Hotel, 916 E. State St., into 96 luxury apartments.

The Hintz family owns 430 acres of land in Caledonia, which includes the South Hills Country Club. Hintz Holdings LLC has listed its land, located just south of Golf Road, between I-94 and Highway V, for $32 million, in hopes the nearby Foxconn development will draw a buyer.

 

