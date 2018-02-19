The Lindsay Building

The sprawling historic Lindsay Building on South Second Street is one of the largest warehouses in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. The building is approximately 330 feet long and 140 feet deep, with oak columns

Never vacant but vastly underutilized, the 220,000-square-foot building was built with cream city brick in 1892 and used for distributing agricultural equipment, binder twine, bicycles, buggies and sleighs, according to a real estate listing for the property in 2010.

It has been listed for sale several times in recent years, but has not been sold. Owner Brian Jost, who could not be reached for comment, owns several properties in Walker’s Point.

Address: 126 S. Second St.

Owner: Brian M. Jost

Assessed: $1.3 million