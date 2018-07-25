The Corners of Brookfield to get $7 million in improvements

Common areas will be enhanced

by

July 25, 2018, 12:41 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/the-corners-of-brookfield-to-get-7-million-in-improvements/

Just over a year after opening, the owners of The Corners of Brookfield have announced they will spend $7 million over the next year to improve the common areas of the 750,000-square-foot retail, restaurant and apartment development.

The Corners of Brookfield

“Now, open a year, we want to revisit some elements of the common areas and better execute them for the benefit of our guests, our tenants and the Town,” said Robert Gould, head of U.S. operations at IM Properties, which is part of the joint venture that developed The Corners.

The improvements, which were presented at Tuesday’s Town of Brookfield board meeting, include:

  • Digital directional signage to direct shoppers to open parking spots.
  • Signage improvements throughout the shopping center.
  • High-speed elevators serving Union Street West and the new Theater District on Market Street.
  • Traffic improvements.
  • Painting improvements in the parking garage.
  • Wider sidewalks and soft and hard landscaping improvements along High Street, Market Street and Union Street.
  • Paving a vacant lot west of Von Maur for additional parking.

A new bridge over Poplar Creek to extend to Janacek Road will also be constructed by the Town of Brookfield.

Work on the first phase of parking improvements has already begun and will be completed in phases.

“We want The Corners to provide an efficient and pleasurable shopping, dining and entertainment environment, and these enhancements will further that goal,” Gould said.

The Corners opened in April 2017 on a 19-acre site bounded by West Bluemound Road, North Barker Road and I-94. The $200 million development was first unveiled by the Marcus Corp. in 2011.

Today, the development is owned by Chicago-based Brookfield Corners LLC, the joint venture formed to build The Corners development.

The Corners includes Von Maur, a 140,000-square-foot, two-story, high-end department store, Sendik’s, Café Hollander, L.L. Bean and Bel-Air Cantina.

FreshFin Poke opened July 18 and Goddess & the Bakeris under construction and is expected to open by October. The center is nearly 80 percent leased, according to a Corners spokeswoman.

Construction is also underway on Silverspot Theater, which is scheduled to open in spring 2019.

The Mandel Group is opened 244 luxury apartments at the development in summer 2017; 80 percent are currently leased.

