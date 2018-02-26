Student apartment building near UWM sold for $8.2 million

Wangard affiliate sold property to Grand Rapids firm

by

February 26, 2018, 1:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/student-apartment-building-near-uwm-sold-for-8-2-million/

An East Side student housing apartment building near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, The Park at 1824, has been sold to a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based property management firm.

The Park at 1824. Photo by LoopNet.

An affiliate of Wauwatosa developer Stewart Wangard sold the 61-unit building at 1824 E. Park Place, to Park at 1824 LLC for 8.27 million, according to Chicago-based Triad Real Estate Partners, who brokered the deal.

1824 LLC is registered to Eenhoorn, which manages market rate, student, senior and affordable apartments in seven states, including three buildings in Madison.

The Park at 1824 was built in 2009 by Wangard Partners. It has 173-beds, a fitness center, game room and underground parking. It is located four blocks from UWM.

Wangard could not immediately be reached for comment.

