Steve Novak buys lakefront home in Oconomowoc

Steve Novak, the former Marquette University basketball star who played in the NBA for 11 seasons, has purchased a home on Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc, according to state real estate transaction records.

Novak bought a three-bedroom, 2,275-square-foot home on Lakeview Avenue for $900,000. The half-acre property has 106 feet of frontage on the lake. The property is assessed for $819,000, according to Waukesha County records.

It was sold by David Rehm, the owner of GENTEC American Rotary in Menomonee Falls.

Novak played in the NBA from 2006-17 for eight different teams, ending his career with the Milwaukee Bucks. He is now a member of the Bucks’ television broadcasting team.