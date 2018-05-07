State Fair Park purchases 76th Street industrial building

Will use it for storage, service gate

by

May 07, 2018, 12:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/state-fair-park-purchases-76th-street-industrial-building/

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Board purchased an industrial building along South 76th Street.

HMLJ Industries LLC, sold the building located at 679 S. 76th St., to the State Fair Park Board for $827,500, according to state records. The property has an assessed value of $414,900, according to city records.

The 15,400-square-foot building will be used for agriculture storage and delivery during the fair, said John Yingling, board president.

“This land will allow us to have a service gate, a storage building and parking for trucks, especially larger rigs,” Yingling said.

HMLJ Industries is registered to Midwest Stairs & Iron Inc., a Milwaukee-based metal fabricator, which moved from the building in 2016 to 4160 S. 13th St.

 

