Starbucks building near Drexel Town Square sold for $2.3 million

The 4,314-square-foot retail building at 600 W. Drexel Ave. in Oak Creek, occupied by a Starbucks café and ATI Physical Therapy, was sold recently for $2.3 million, according to state records.

The building, constructed in 2016 on a 0.8-acre site, is located just north of the Drexel Town Square development.

An affiliate of Elm Grove-based Luther Group sold the building to a New Jersey-based investor under the corporate name 600 West Drexel Ave LLC, whose agent is Sudhir Pakalapati.