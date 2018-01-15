St. Paul Fish Company to open second restaurant at Mequon development project

Milwaukee seafood restaurant, St. Paul Fish Company will expand to open a location in Mequon by mid-summer.

The restaurant, which first opened in 2005 in the Milwaukee Public Market in the Third Ward, is the first tenant announced for Spur 16, a mixed-use development project located one block west of Mequon Town Square on west Mequon Road.

St. Paul Fish, will feature a seafood store and oyster bar, similar to its current Public Market stand and offer seating for about 120 people, owner Tim Collins said.

“We’ve been looking to serve more of the Mequon, Cedarburg, Brown Deer and Germantown markets,” Collins said. “It’s a great building and we’re thinking we’ll do well there.”

The building formerly housed Ross-Wells Inc., a Mequon-based animal feed manufacturer, and is part of the historic Mequon River Cannery and Mequon Public Works campus that was built in the early 1900’s.

Spur 16 project developer, Shaffer Development, plans to renovate the building into a public market space, featuring 10 vendors that will be announced in the upcoming months.

The project also includes apartment homes and three multi-family apartment buildings that will be complete by the summer of 2019. Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development, plans to break ground on the project next moth.