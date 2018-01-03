Somers officials hoping 65-acre land sale will spur housing development

Property sold for $1 million

January 03, 2018, 12:10 PM

Village of Somers officials are hoping the unknown buyer of a 65-acre cornfield is planning to develop the land into much needed single family homes.

James Lichter sold the property, located at 1530 72nd Ave., to Adams Street Development LLC, for $1 million. Adams Street is registered to an attorney with Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

The land is located on the southern property line of Village Hall and a “stone’s throw” from an elementary school. It is also about a half-mile from the Somers Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores.

A perfect location for a residential development, according to Village Administrator William Morris.

“No one has attempted to reach out to us and share their thoughts at this point,” Williams said. “All we can do is sit and wait for someone to pick up the phone or walk in the door and share their plans. Right now it’s just sitting there as a corn field.”

Morris would like Somers, which is located just north of the City of Kenosha, to be able to take advantage of the growing population the area could experience with the addition of Foxconn, but currently there are only a handful of single family homes available on the market.

In fact, a recent hire in the village is currently living with his parents in Muskego because he cannot find a single-family home to buy in Somers, Williams said.

There were 139 new houses constructed in Kenosha County from January through September 2017, according to the Metropolitan Builders Association. The MBA does not have specific data for Somers.

Kenosha-based Bear Development is currently completing a multi-family housing project at Highway 142 and Green Bay Road. The project includes 14, 20-unit buildings.

The units filled as fast as Bear was able to complete them, Morris said.

Bear has also purchased the former Parkview Tavern in the 2200 Block of Sheridan Road near Carthage College and is planning a four-story, 80-unit senior project on the 8-acre site, Morris said.

