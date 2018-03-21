Site near Bucks arena sold to apartment developer

A site slated for apartment development near the Milwaukee Bucks arena has been sold, signaling that construction will soon begin on the project.

Deer District LLC, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, sold the property, which is west of the new arena’s parking structure, bordered by North Sixth and North Fifth streets and West Juneau and West McKinley avenues, to Park 7 Lofts LLC, an affiliate of Royal Capital Group, LLC for $830,000, according to state records.

Royal Capital Group is the Milwaukee-based development firm the Bucks selected in November to build a 90-unit apartment complex.

The development will include micro, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, including some designed as two-story lofts immediately north of the new arena.

Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group, could not be reached for comment.