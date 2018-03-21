Site near Bucks arena sold to apartment developer

Royal Capital Group planning 90-unit project

by

March 21, 2018, 11:13 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/site-near-bucks-arena-sold-to-apartment-developer/

A site slated for apartment development near the Milwaukee Bucks arena has been sold, signaling that construction will soon begin on the project.

Rendering of Royal Capital Group apartments by Engberg Anderson Architects.

Deer District LLC, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, sold the property, which is west of the new arena’s parking structure, bordered by North Sixth and North Fifth streets and West Juneau and West McKinley avenues, to Park  7 Lofts LLC, an affiliate of Royal Capital Group, LLC for $830,000, according to state records.

Royal Capital Group is the Milwaukee-based development firm the Bucks selected in November to build a 90-unit apartment complex.

The development will include micro, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, including some designed as two-story lofts immediately north of the new arena.

Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group, could not be reached for comment.

A site slated for apartment development near the Milwaukee Bucks arena has been sold, signaling that construction will soon begin on the project.

Rendering of Royal Capital Group apartments by Engberg Anderson Architects.

Deer District LLC, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, sold the property, which is west of the new arena’s parking structure, bordered by North Sixth and North Fifth streets and West Juneau and West McKinley avenues, to Park  7 Lofts LLC, an affiliate of Royal Capital Group, LLC for $830,000, according to state records.

Royal Capital Group is the Milwaukee-based development firm the Bucks selected in November to build a 90-unit apartment complex.

The development will include micro, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans, including some designed as two-story lofts immediately north of the new arena.

Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group, could not be reached for comment.

Comments

  1. The Sheriff says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Other subprime development failure in the making. The fall from all of this nonsense is going to be swift and hard…

    Reply Report comment

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you agree with President Trump's decision to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

10 years later it’s still MillerCoors time in Milwaukee

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

It all adds up
It all adds up

Check out the calorie count of your favorite food or drink – it might surprise you

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

Marquette University's Annual Ethics of Big Data Symposium
Northwestern Mutual

04/27/20188:00 am-8:00 pm

SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast
Milwaukee Marriott West

05/04/20187:30 am-11:30 am