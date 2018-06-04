Sid Grinker planning future expansion in Halyard Park

Milwaukee-based restoration business, Sid Grinker, is planning to expand near its Halyard Park headquarters, according to documents submitted to the city.

Company owner Mike Grinker is asking to rezone a property at 1746 N. 5th Street, south of West Vine Street, from multi-family residential to “industrial light.” Doing so will allow the property to be combined with the property to the south, which is currently zoned industrial.

Grinker could not be reached for comment Friday or Monday.

The properties on 5th Street are around the corner from Sid Grinker’s headquarters at 416 W. Walnut St.

In 2016, Grinker more than doubled the size of its original 5,000-square-foot building by adding 5,656 square feet. The project was done using First-Ring Industrial Redevelopment Enterprise (FIRE) tax credits and a loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp.

At the time, Sid Grinker Inc., which has been family-owned for 58 years, had $4.4 million in assets and $9.1 million in annual revenue.

The company provides restoration services after fires, floods and vehicle damage with an emphasis on commercial and multi-family homes.

In 2017, Grinker acquired the former Dillon Bindery property at 424 W. Walnut Street. The 26,000-square-foot building became the fourth building on the Sid Grinker campus, located northwest of North Fourth Street and West Walnut Street.