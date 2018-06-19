Senior housing development in Pleasant Prairie moves forward

Bear Development will begin construction next month on a multi-family development in Pleasant Prairie that includes affordable housing for seniors.

On Monday, the Village Board approved a development agreement for Eva Manor, which includes a four-story, 42-unit affordable senior housing apartment building and an eight-unit multi-family townhome building at the southeast corner of 91st Street and Springbrook Road.

There will be a variety of 25 one-bedroom units and 17 two-bedroom units. The average size of a one-bedroom unit will be 691 square feet and the average size of a two-bedroom unit will be 1,011 square feet.

The eight-unit townhome will have three bedrooms with each unit averaging 1,312 square feet each. There will be an attached one car garage and an individual entrance for each unit, including an entrance through the garage.

The site will also include 12 detached garage units as well as 66 parking spaces and four handicapped accessible parking spaces.