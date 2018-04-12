Sendik’s to close its West Milwaukee store this month

It opened in the fall of 2016

April 12, 2018, 2:28 PM

After being open less than two years, the Sendik’s Food Market grocery store in West Milwaukee will close on April 22.

Sendik’s Food Market in West Milwaukee.

“Part of having an entrepreneurial culture is taking chances in pursuit of growth, but an equally important part is recognizing when something isn’t working and then acting,” said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets. “Despite a lot of hard work, ongoing investments and the existence of the many intangibles that brought us to this location originally, we simply aren’t seeing the customer traffic and results to warrant continued operation.”

Balistreri said there would be no job cuts and that all of the 73 employees working in the store will be offered continued employment at one of the 17 other Sendik’s locations.

The West Milwaukee location, at 4200 W. Burnham St., opened in fall 2016 at the former site of an ADM Milling Co. grain elevator.

The 42,000-square-foot store joined several other retail developments that have occurred in recent years along Miller Park Way/South 43rd Street.

Balistreri said the building will be put on the market for purchase or lease and that the company is working with commercial real estate firm CBRE to market the property.

“Sendik’s continues to explore other growth opportunities, and we remain excited about the future,” Balistreri said.  “There are other emerging opportunities in the marketplace, and we plan to take advantage of them when they fit our profile.  Creating new formats like Fresh2GO and Sendik’s Express, and implementing new strategies like Red Bag Rewards underscore our entrepreneurial approach as we continue to seek out new ideas.”

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

