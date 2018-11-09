Seefried Properties proposing spec industrial building in Pleasant Prairie

Proposal calls for 205,000-square-foot, multi-tenant building

by

November 09, 2018, 2:10 PM

Atlanta-based Seefried Properties is proposing a 205,040-square-foot multi-tenant building at 8500 116th St. in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

Plans call for Seefried to purchase the property and raze the 11,488-square-foot building that is currently on the nearly 13-acre site. The facility was previously occupied by Rentsys Recovery Center.

A rendering of the proposed Seefried Properties building

Seefried is seeking approval of preliminary site and operational plans to begin work on mass grading, underground utilities and early footing and foundation construction.

The goal is to have the building complete by the fall of 2019, according to a staff report from the village.

The building is described in application documents as a Class A distribution facility and is designed to appeal to a wide range of users. It would have units from 50,000 square feet and four office entries. It also includes a 32-foot clear height, 23 fully equipped truck docs and 32 trailer parking stalls.

