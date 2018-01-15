Rytec Corp. relocating to larger facility in Hartford

Manufacturer purchased space to accommodate growth

January 15, 2018, 12:07 PM

Jackson manufacturer Rytec Corporation is relocating to a larger facility in Hartford to accommodate the company’s growing business.

The industrial door manufacturer purchased a 130,300-square-foot industrial facility at 1353 Wacker Drive in Hartford last week for an undisclosed amount.

Transwestern principal Tom Boyle and executive vice president John Marquardt represented Rytec. Stephen Provancher of NAI MLG Commercial represented the seller. The transaction is an example of the continued strength of the industrial market in the greater Milwaukee area, Boyle said.

“Overall, there were few alternatives in this area for the company to relocate and expand its operations,” Boyle said. “We found a manufacturing building in a market with extremely low vacancy that the buyer could move into immediately.”

The move will allow Rytec to immediately expand and accommodate future growth of Rotec Corp., an affiliate company.

“We are excited to finalize the acquisition of this asset in order to serve our company’s growth,” said Stephen Ashmore, president and CEO of Rytec.

“John and Tom did an excellent job of finding the property and managing the acquisition process to ensure our success.”

 

