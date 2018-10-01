Royal Enfield warehouse

Who Really Owns It?

by

October 01, 2018, 3:49 AM

For more than two years, a blue warehouse on a prominent corner in Walker’s Point has been vacant and for sale.

Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC considered buying the 13,289-square-foot warehouse at 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave. and the adjacent parking lot at 120-138 E. Oregon St. from Greenfield-based real estate development firm Ener-Con Cos. Inc., but dropped its option in June 2016.

Ener-Con later transferred ownership of the building to Pittsburgh Oregon LLC, an ownership group led by Ener-Con owner Michael Dilworth. Ener-Con still manages the property.

While its logo is still painted on the building, Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield vacated the property in July 2016 to move into its permanent home at the former Mitchell Leather Factory & Retail Store building at 226 N. Water St. in the Historic Third Ward.

Address: 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

Owner: Pittsburgh Oregon LLC

Assessed: $461,000

