Rosati’s Pizza planned for Bay View

Elgin, Illinois-based Rosati’s, a Chicago-style pizza chain, will open a location in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

According to its website, the restaurant is “Coming Soon” to a storefront located at 145 W. Oklahoma Ave., in a strip retail building that also houses an AutoZone and is located near a Piggly Wiggly grocery store and a Goodwill Store & Donation Center. Representatives of Rosati’s were not immediately available for comment.

Rosati’s announces these plans about one year after it closed its East Side restaurant, located at 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

Rosati’s currently has 11 locations in Wisconsin, including locations in Brookfield, Fox Point, Franklin, Grafton, Kenosha, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin and Waukesha.