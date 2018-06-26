Robert Haack Diamonds to open Brookfield store

Owner also moving forward with Wisconsin Avenue pawn store

June 26, 2018

The owner of Robert Haack Diamonds is planning to open a store in Brookfield, and possibly close its Glendale location.

MBH Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Robert Haack purchased a 1-acre site from Princess Properties LLC at 14640 W. Greenfield Ave. for $1.1 million, according to state records.

Bret Eulberg, owner of Robert Haack Diamonds, said the store will occupy the lower 5,000 square feet of the building. Robert Haack’s offices will be located in a portion of the second level and the company will rent out the remaining portion of the building.

Before the store can open, the building will need to be repaired. Earlier this year, a car driving eastbound on Greenfield Avenue drove over the median and crashed into the building, causing about $45,000 in damages, Eulberg said.

This is not the first time one of Eulberg’s properties has been involved in a car crash.

In November 2016, a speeding car ran a red light and crashed into Robert Haack’s Greenfield location at 76th and Layton.

Eulberg thinks he will be able to open the Brookfield store in about two to three months.

Once he does, he will be looking for a tenant for the Glendale location, 6969 N. Port Washington Road. Eulberg has three years left on his 10-year lease there. He said since opening the store seven years ago, it has been a break-even location.

“Most of our customers in Glendale come from Brookfield or west,” Eulberg said.

If Eulberg finds someone to take over his lease, he will close the Glendale store. If not, it will remain open, he said.

Meanwhile, Eulberg is planning to reopen the former Stein’s Jewelers location at 715 W. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee within the next two weeks.

Eulberg and a former business partner bought Stein’s Jewelry and Loan in 2014, when the company was going through receivership.

He said Tuesday the city recently issued him a bond license for the store, which will operate as a jewelry store and pawn shop offering customers loans in exchange for their jewelry and gold for up to 30 days.

 

