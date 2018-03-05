Reed Street Yards apartments

Linden Street Partners LLC is proposing a five-story mixed-use building in Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

The project, to be called The Yards, would include 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments and approximately 2,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

The Yards would be similar to Linden Street’s other Milwaukee development, The Quin MKE, currently under construction at the northeast corner of West Florida Street and South Second Street, just southeast of the site for The Yards.

Owner: General Capital Group

Developer: Linden Street Partners

Cost: $16.5 million