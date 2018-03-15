Real Estate Transactions

Sales

Anderson Commercial

Summit Real Estate has purchased a +/- 18,000 square foot investment opportunity located at 1201 Dolphin Court in Waukesha from RAB Property II LLC.

The Barry Company

A private investor purchased a 15,150 square foot building from 16601 West Cleveland LLC and Wilde Properties LLC. at 16601 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin.

A private investment group sold its 17,902 square foot industrial facility located at 5118-5140 N. 125th Street, Butler to another private investment group. The same group purchased a 0.22 acre parcel of land adjacent to the property.

Conflux Holdings, LLC purchased 748 and 820 S. Water Street, Milwaukee from Paul Mueller.

CBRE

Sierra Hotels, LLC purchased the 129-room Quality Inn on Bluemound Road in Brookfield from ABP Real Estate Holdings LLC.

Founders 3

Vack Regency LLC purchased the 9,840 square foot office building at 280 Regency Court in Brookfield, from 280 Regency Court LLC.

Heartland Dental purchased 1.125 acres from Meijer Stores on Sunset Dr., in Waukesha.

Judson and Associates

Almar Holdings, LLC purchased a 12,200 square foot property at 3018 Helsan Drive Richfield from Helsan Development Company, LLC

Leases

Anderson Commercial

CWI, Inc. has leased a +/- 20,798 square foot retail building located at 4224 Gander Road in Sheboygan, WI from Midwest Commercial Funding, LLC.

Choose Your Hard, LLC dba Burn Boot Camp has leased a +/- 6,800 square foot retail building located at 7650 75th Street in Kenosha, WI from JMC Investments, LLC.

River Glen Christian Church, Inc. has leased +/- 13,000 square feet of commercial space located at W229N1400 Westwood Drive in Waukesha from American Property Acquisition, LLC.

The Barry Company

DSV Air and Sea, Inc. leased 2,774 square feet of office space in the Franklin Corporate Center, 9809 S. Franklin Dr. from Airways 9809 LLC.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc. leased 13,500 square feet of industrial space at 11220-80 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis Lincoln Business Center LLC.

Colliers International Wisconsin

Tevetron has leased 982 square feet of office space located at 10533 W National Avenue in West Allis.

Integrated Development Services has leased 4,990 square feet of office space located at 5000 and 5002 Ashland Way in Franklin.

Riverwood Legal & Accounting Services has leased 1,929 square feet of office space located in Riverwood Corporate Center III at N19W2440 Riverwood Drive in Waukesha.

IAG has renewed and expanded 1,468 square feet of office space located in Riverwood Corporate Center III at N19W24400 Riverwood Drive in Waukesha.

Broadview Advisors, LLC has renewed 3,954 square feet of office space located at 330 E Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

Beck, Chaet, Bamberger & Polsky, S.C. has renewed 9,433 square feet of office space located at 330 E Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

Interactive Business Systems has renewed 2,004 square feet of office space located at 16655 W Bluemound Road in Brookfield.

Zenith Tech, Inc. has leased 5,000 square feet of office space located at 2202 W Clybourn Street in Milwaukee.

Oral Surgery Associates of Milwaukee S.C. has leased 1,250 square feet of office space located at 7280 S 13th Street in Oak Creek.

Founders 3

Wisconsin Insurance Plan renewed its 2,790 square foot lease at the Atlas Building, 600 W. Virginia Street at Tannery Business Complex from SARA Investment Real Estate LLC.

Chasing Paper leased 3,902 square feet at The Artistry Building located at 133 W Pittsburgh Ave.

Broadview Advisors LLC renewed its 3,954 square feet at 330 Kilbourn

The Community Warehouse, Inc. leased 51,700 square feet at 4837 W Woolworth Avenue in Brookfield from Woolworth Development Group LLC.

JMC Properties, Inc. leased 1,775 square feet to Lending Hands Healthcare at Canopy Square, 4865 S. 27th St., in Greenfield.

KAWIPS Delaware Wauwatosa, LLC leased 1,335 square feet at 418 N. Mayfair Rd. in Wauwatosa.

Judson and Associates

Penguin Systems Unlimited dba Penguin Pools leased 3,750 square feet at W226N781 Eastmound Drive Waukesha

Mid-America Real Estate – Wisconsin

Sheboygan Bicycle Company leased 3782 square feet at 549 S. Taylor Drive, Sheboygan.

Marine Credit Union renewed 1999 square feet at Silvernail Plaza, 2100 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee.

Harbor Freight Tools renewed 14,160 square feet at Whitnall Square, 4698 S. Whitnall Ave., St. Francis.