Real estate transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

January 10, 2018, 10:51 AM

Sales

Colliers International Wisconsin

HCI Properties LLC has sold .39 acres of retail space located at 2900 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in Milwaukee.

Mid-America Real Estate

Zund America, Inc. purchased 3.39 acres at 6th Street and Forest Hill, Oak Creek.

Leases

Mid-America Real Estate

FreshFin Poke leased 2,047 square feet at The Corners of Brookfield.

Get It Now renewed their lease at Oak Creek Centre, 8571 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek.

MOD Pizza leased 3,000 square feet at 84South, 8400 Sura Lane, Greenfield/

ATI leased 2,764 square feet at Mequon Pavilions, 10930 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon.

PARADIGM Real Estate Corporation

Cream City Ribbon leased 6,456 square feet of industrial flex space at 6637 N. Sidney Pl. in Glendale from Hakaduli Properties, LLC

Transwestern

EnviroMix has leased 1,800 square feet of office space at 1324-1328 12th Ave, Grafton.

 

