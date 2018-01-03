Real Estate Transactions

Sales and leases from area brokers

January 03, 2018, 11:05 AM

Sales

Anderson Commercial

ACG Acquisitions has purchased a +/- 20,048 SF medical office building located at 5250 S. 108th St. in Hales Corners from 5250 South 108 Street VIII LLC.

ACG Acquisitions has purchased a +/- 8,820 SF retail building located at 4736 S. 76th St. in Greenfield from Ja-Sis Properties LLC.

Judson and Associates

1133 Quail Court, LLC purchased a 27,500 square foot property at 1133 Quail Court Pewaukee from Meadow Ridge Apartments, LLC.

Hampton, LLC purchased a 3,600 square foot property at 12527 W Hampton Ave., Butler  from Thomas and Margaret Grimm.

Leases

Colliers International Wisconsin

Team Rehabilitation 104 LLC. has leased 2,480 square feet of retail space located at 813 N Mayfair Rd., Wauwatosa.

Mahler Enterprises has leased 5,668 square feet of office space located at 250 E Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1601 in Milwaukee.

Kane Communications has expanded 813 square feet of office space located at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee.

M & M Quality Solutions has renewed a lease of 104,000 square feet of industrial space located at N90 W14700 Commerce Drive in Menomonee Falls.

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company has renewed a lease of 1,934 square feet of office space located at 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

Founders 3 Real Estate Services

The Krizek Group leased 3,052 square feet at 500 Elm Grove Road in Elm Grove from the Building Trades United Pension Trust Fund.

Judson and Associates

Boldtsmith Packing Consultants, LLC leased 2,400 square feet at 300 Travis Lane, Waukesha from Waucom Center, LLC.

