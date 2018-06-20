Real estate odds and ends

Matt Hunter joins JLL, Kahler Slater expands executive team

June 20, 2018, 12:34 PM

JLL adds Matt Hunter as EVP

Commercial real estate broker Matt Hunter has joined JLL’s Milwaukee office where he has been named an executive vice president.

Hunter brings nearly 15 years of commercial real estate experience, specializing in both office leasing and sales. He was most recently with CBRE.

Over the course of his career, Hunter represented several clients including Northwestern Mutual, The Manitowoc Company, von Briesen & Roper, Uline and Schneider Electric.

“Matt’s experience and market knowledge further enhances our capabilities to add value and deliver great service to our clients in the region,” said David Pudlosky, who leads the JLL Milwaukee office.

Kahler Slater expands executive team

Milwaukee architectural firm Kahler Slater has promoted Glenn Roby and Al Krueger to executive vice presidents.

Krueger has been with Kahler Slater for 21 years. He is responsible for the firm’s health care practice, which includes expanding Kahler Slater’s business in Canada and new Richmond, Virginia office.

Roby has more than 20 years of broad-based project management and design experience with a specialization in working with developer clients. He has been with Kahler Slater for 10 years, leading or co-leading the firm’s efforts in the corporate, housing, hospitality, and retail markets.

“Glenn and Al recognize the architect’s role in design is changing and that our clients are seeking strategic partners to help them realize their visions and achieve powerful results,” said Jim Rasche, Kahler Slater CEO.

