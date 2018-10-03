News of the day got you down? Eugene Trotter has a solution.

The former public school teacher is proposing the state’s first “rage room” at the Lincoln Warehouse in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

For $25, customers will be given an 18-quart pail filled with glass beer bottles, wine bottles, vases and other breakables, bats, steel pipes and other destructive items and put into a 14-foot-by-18-foot or 14-foot-by-10-foot room for 20 minutes. Friends can take pictures and videos through a Plexiglas screen.

That’s basically Trotter’s plan for Bust-N-Stuff.

“The first rage room I ever saw was on television when I was in my teens and 20s and I thought it was hilarious,” Trotter said.

Now 45, Trotter has decided to open his own rage room.

“Luckily, my wife has gone along with this,” he said. “I was a public school teacher for over 20 years, and I loved it, but I figured if I don’t do this now, I won’t do it.”

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will review Trotter’s application for Bust-N-Stuff Oct. 11.

If approved, the rage room will be located at 2018 S. 1st St., on the northeast corner of Becher and First streets, across the street from the planned $100 million Michels development site.

Trotter said safety is one of his key concerns. There will be no alcohol allowed on the premises and customers will be dressed head to toe in coveralls, racing socks and a bionic full-face shield.

“No one can come in inebriated,” he said. “This is strictly for having fun. After, they can have a beer at Enlightened or go to Mor.”

Enlightened Brewing Co. and Mor Bakery & Café are current tenants at the Lincoln Warehouse.

Bust-N-Stuff would join the list of activity establishments that have opened or are in the works in Milwaukee including Sip & Purr Cat Café, Evolution Gastro Pong, First and Bowl, 1983 Arcade Bar, Up-Down MKE, AXE MKE, and Fling Milwaukee.