Property values along Milwaukee streetcar route up 28 percent

The Hop begins service Nov. 2

by

October 02, 2018, 2:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/property-values-along-milwaukee-streetcar-route-up-28-percent/

Property values within one-quarter mile of The Hop streetcar route have increased almost 28 percent since the $124 million streetcar project was approved by the city in 2015, according to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Beth Weirick, CEO Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, Mark Irgens, Josh Jeffers, Mayor Tom Barrett

The increase in property values have grown at twice the rate of property value growth citywide, Barrett said.

Property values within one-quarter mile of the streetcar route rose from $3.090 million to $3.95 million since 2015, according to the city assessor. Citywide, values went up from $24.41 million to $27.68 million or 13.4 percent during that same period.

“Some people would call this causation, some people would call it correlation, I call it investment,” Barrett said.

Barrett made the announcement on Tuesday at a Hop station located at Broadway and Wells Street, where two development projects are currently taking place.

Irgens is currently building a 25-story office tower to be called the BMO Harris Financial Center south of Wells Street between North Water Street and North Broadway. The $130 million building will become the new Wisconsin headquarters for BMO Harris Bank and law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

Rendering of the BMO Harris Financial Center.

Also on Broadway, a development team led by Josh Jeffers and Tony Janowiec are renovating the 100-year-old Milwaukee Athletic Club. The $47.4 million project will include a 96-room hotel and a street-level restaurant once completed.

Since 2011, when the streetcar line was announced, Jeffers’ company, J. Jeffers & Co., has purchased, built or is in the process of building $132 million worth of real estate spanning six properties along the streetcar line.

Jeffers said his only complaint is that the streetcar has taken seven years to get built.

“This is a huge milestone for Milwaukee,” Jeffers said. “It’s all about connectivity and connecting as many of the seemingly forgotten corners of downtown as possible. Historically, Milwaukee has been viewed by the investment community as a third-tier city. Only recently have we started to see an elevation in our status as a city, and that’s thanks to investments like this.”

Mark Irgens, CEO of Irgens, echoed Jeffers’ sentiments saying his company is a supporter of the streetcar.

“It will help transform downtown and make it more accessible for residents and visitors alike,” Irgens said. “Milwaukee is taking a big step forward in modernizing its overall transportation system.”

The M-Line of The Hop is scheduled to begin service Nov. 2. During its first year of operation all rides are free thanks to presenting sponsor Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Property values within one-quarter mile of The Hop streetcar route have increased almost 28 percent since the $124 million streetcar project was approved by the city in 2015, according to Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Beth Weirick, CEO Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, Mark Irgens, Josh Jeffers, Mayor Tom Barrett

The increase in property values have grown at twice the rate of property value growth citywide, Barrett said.

Property values within one-quarter mile of the streetcar route rose from $3.090 million to $3.95 million since 2015, according to the city assessor. Citywide, values went up from $24.41 million to $27.68 million or 13.4 percent during that same period.

“Some people would call this causation, some people would call it correlation, I call it investment,” Barrett said.

Barrett made the announcement on Tuesday at a Hop station located at Broadway and Wells Street, where two development projects are currently taking place.

Irgens is currently building a 25-story office tower to be called the BMO Harris Financial Center south of Wells Street between North Water Street and North Broadway. The $130 million building will become the new Wisconsin headquarters for BMO Harris Bank and law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

Rendering of the BMO Harris Financial Center.

Also on Broadway, a development team led by Josh Jeffers and Tony Janowiec are renovating the 100-year-old Milwaukee Athletic Club. The $47.4 million project will include a 96-room hotel and a street-level restaurant once completed.

Since 2011, when the streetcar line was announced, Jeffers’ company, J. Jeffers & Co., has purchased, built or is in the process of building $132 million worth of real estate spanning six properties along the streetcar line.

Jeffers said his only complaint is that the streetcar has taken seven years to get built.

“This is a huge milestone for Milwaukee,” Jeffers said. “It’s all about connectivity and connecting as many of the seemingly forgotten corners of downtown as possible. Historically, Milwaukee has been viewed by the investment community as a third-tier city. Only recently have we started to see an elevation in our status as a city, and that’s thanks to investments like this.”

Mark Irgens, CEO of Irgens, echoed Jeffers’ sentiments saying his company is a supporter of the streetcar.

“It will help transform downtown and make it more accessible for residents and visitors alike,” Irgens said. “Milwaukee is taking a big step forward in modernizing its overall transportation system.”

The M-Line of The Hop is scheduled to begin service Nov. 2. During its first year of operation all rides are free thanks to presenting sponsor Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should Bayside officials approve plans for a 30-story apartment tower in the village?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Seeing green

Some find business opportunities as cannabis markets grow

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!
I pledge to just say no when asked to solve a problem!

Leaders must nurture their staff’s ability to solve problems and think critically

by Kelly Rudy

Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths
Are you a veteran seeking to buy a home? Don’t buy into these myths

Learn about the benefits of the VA Home Loan program

by Brian Showers

Medical costs trending higher
Medical costs trending higher

Increases put the squeeze on employers, employees, and their families

by Jim Mueller

Design thinking leads to successful strategy development
Design thinking leads to successful strategy development

Interior design process facilitates organizational change

by Stephanie Anderson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Wisconsin Veteran Supplier & Contractor Briefing
Reinhart Boerner van Dueren SC

10/04/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Taking The Fear Out Of Cash Flow Workshop
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/04/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Bryon's Run Walk Roll To Cure Paralysis
Carroll University Schneider Stadium

10/07/20189:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm