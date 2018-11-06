Portfolio of five prominent East Side historic buildings sold

Crichton family buys Prospect Avenue properties

by

November 06, 2018, 1:40 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/portfolio-of-five-prominent-east-side-historic-buildings-sold/

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based Shoreline Real Estate Co., owned by the Crichton family, purchased five buildings on Prospect Avenue on Milwaukee’s East Side, according to a member of the group that sold the properties.

A tenants in common group, under the names Prospect Avenue Real Estate Holdings LLC and Matex Real Estate Holdings LLC, sold the buildings at 1216 N. Prospect Ave., 1224 N. Prospect Ave., 1234 N. Prospect Ave., 1252-60 N. Prospect Ave. and 1228-36 E. Juneau Ave. to affiliates of Shoreline, according to Don Meissner, the owner of Equity Team Management LLC and a member of the tenants in common group.

The properties, located in the Yankee Hill neighborhood where downtown Milwaukee meets the East Side, cover a combined 5.5 acres, Meissner said. They are located on the east side of Prospect Avenue on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan and are near Burns Commons and the end of the new downtown Milwaukee streetcar line.

The portfolio of historic buildings includes the 3-story White Manor building at 1228-36 E. Juneau Ave., the 7-story Lakeshore Building at 1224 N. Prospect Ave. and the 9-story Art Deco Building at 1252-60 N. Prospect Ave. Those three apartment buildings are all listed under the same tax key by the city of Milwaukee, with an assessed value of $8.9 million. State records indicate the three buildings were sold for about $9 million.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The portfolio also includes a two-story, 3,792-square-foot, 152-year-old building at 1216 N. Prospect Ave., which has an assessed value of $430,000 according to city records. It is used for office space.

The portfolio also includes a two-story, 3,365-square-foot, 118-year-old building at 1234 N. Prospect Ave., which has an assessed value of $355,000, according to city records. It is also used for office space. There was no state filing for its sale.

State records show the property at 1216 N. Prospect Ave. selling for $785,000. That transaction also included the building at 1234 N. Prospect Ave., according to Michael Dwyer, an attorney for the Crichton family.

“The Crichton family is pleased to purchase (the five buildings) to add to the Shoreline Real Estate Co. residential property portfolio, and looks forward to continuing to operate (them) in the first-class manner that its residents deserve,” the family said in a statement.

Affiliates of Milwaukee-based Shoreline Real Estate Co., owned by the Crichton family, purchased five buildings on Prospect Avenue on Milwaukee’s East Side, according to a member of the group that sold the properties.

A tenants in common group, under the names Prospect Avenue Real Estate Holdings LLC and Matex Real Estate Holdings LLC, sold the buildings at 1216 N. Prospect Ave., 1224 N. Prospect Ave., 1234 N. Prospect Ave., 1252-60 N. Prospect Ave. and 1228-36 E. Juneau Ave. to affiliates of Shoreline, according to Don Meissner, the owner of Equity Team Management LLC and a member of the tenants in common group.

The properties, located in the Yankee Hill neighborhood where downtown Milwaukee meets the East Side, cover a combined 5.5 acres, Meissner said. They are located on the east side of Prospect Avenue on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan and are near Burns Commons and the end of the new downtown Milwaukee streetcar line.

The portfolio of historic buildings includes the 3-story White Manor building at 1228-36 E. Juneau Ave., the 7-story Lakeshore Building at 1224 N. Prospect Ave. and the 9-story Art Deco Building at 1252-60 N. Prospect Ave. Those three apartment buildings are all listed under the same tax key by the city of Milwaukee, with an assessed value of $8.9 million. State records indicate the three buildings were sold for about $9 million.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The portfolio also includes a two-story, 3,792-square-foot, 152-year-old building at 1216 N. Prospect Ave., which has an assessed value of $430,000 according to city records. It is used for office space.

The portfolio also includes a two-story, 3,365-square-foot, 118-year-old building at 1234 N. Prospect Ave., which has an assessed value of $355,000, according to city records. It is also used for office space. There was no state filing for its sale.

State records show the property at 1216 N. Prospect Ave. selling for $785,000. That transaction also included the building at 1234 N. Prospect Ave., according to Michael Dwyer, an attorney for the Crichton family.

“The Crichton family is pleased to purchase (the five buildings) to add to the Shoreline Real Estate Co. residential property portfolio, and looks forward to continuing to operate (them) in the first-class manner that its residents deserve,” the family said in a statement.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should a new Milwaukee Public Museum be built next to the Mitchell Park Domes?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Guac is good for growth

Good Foods Group thrives with high pressure

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen
Wisconsin manufacturers make it happen

Learn more about the state’s top economic contributor during Manufacturing Month

by Tim Wiora

Health care is a team sport  
Health care is a team sport  

A good “quarterback” should lead the way

by John Brill, MD

Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!
Too busy to network! Too busy to improve! Too busy for success!

Make time now for a strong network tomorrow

by Kelly Rudy

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

STEM Forward's 15th Annual sySTEMnow Conference
Italian Community Center

11/07/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Awards Luncheon
Harley Davidson Museum

11/07/201811:00 am-1:00 pm

How to Hire and Retain "A" Players in a Tight Labor Economy
Reefpoint Brew House

11/07/201812:00 pm-2:00 pm

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 3rd Anniversary Muster
Central Standard Craft Distillery

11/08/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

Milwaukee Corporate Veterans Roundtable Social
Third Coast Provisions

11/09/20183:00 pm-6:00 pm