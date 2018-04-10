Phoenix Investors adds 2 million square feet to portfolio in April

Milwaukee-based company recently purchased JCPenney warehouse in Wauwatosa

by

April 10, 2018, 11:34 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/phoenix-investors-adds-2-million-square-feet-to-portfolio-in-april/

An affiliate of Phoenix Investors purchased three industrial properties totaling just over 1 million square feet for $12.8 million.

Marks

The Milwaukee-based company purchased the properties, located in  Pawcatuck, Connecticut; Delaware, Ohio; and Poughkeepsie, New York from affiliates of Industrial Realty Group.

The properties range from approximately 250,000 to 450,000 square feet. Occupancy is about 65 percent. Phoenix intends to renovate the properties and release.

“We are pleased to acquire three functional industrial buildings that are poised for a value-add repositioning and expand our presence in the Northeast,” said David Marks, Phoenix’s president and chief executive officer.

This latest acquisition for Phoenix Investors gives the company 22 million square feet of principally industrial real estate across 23 states. It has been very active in growing its portfolio.

This month, affiliates of Phoenix have purchased 11 industrial properties, totaling more than 2 million square feet in four states.

In March, Phoenix Investors purchased the JCPenney Logistics Warehouse and Furniture Outlet Center in Wauwatosa for $31.25 million. The 2 million-square-foot building is located on 77 acres at 11800 W Burleigh St., just west of I-41. J.C. Penney Co. announced on Feb. 13 it would close the distribution center and call center beginning this summer and lay off a total of 670 employees.

“We have committed capital to continue on our core strategy and are actively seeking similarly styled acquisitions of both single asset and portfolio acquisitions of industrial real estate across the United States,” said Frank Crivello, chairman of Phoenix Investors.

An affiliate of Phoenix Investors purchased three industrial properties totaling just over 1 million square feet for $12.8 million.

Marks

The Milwaukee-based company purchased the properties, located in  Pawcatuck, Connecticut; Delaware, Ohio; and Poughkeepsie, New York from affiliates of Industrial Realty Group.

The properties range from approximately 250,000 to 450,000 square feet. Occupancy is about 65 percent. Phoenix intends to renovate the properties and release.

“We are pleased to acquire three functional industrial buildings that are poised for a value-add repositioning and expand our presence in the Northeast,” said David Marks, Phoenix’s president and chief executive officer.

This latest acquisition for Phoenix Investors gives the company 22 million square feet of principally industrial real estate across 23 states. It has been very active in growing its portfolio.

This month, affiliates of Phoenix have purchased 11 industrial properties, totaling more than 2 million square feet in four states.

In March, Phoenix Investors purchased the JCPenney Logistics Warehouse and Furniture Outlet Center in Wauwatosa for $31.25 million. The 2 million-square-foot building is located on 77 acres at 11800 W Burleigh St., just west of I-41. J.C. Penney Co. announced on Feb. 13 it would close the distribution center and call center beginning this summer and lay off a total of 670 employees.

“We have committed capital to continue on our core strategy and are actively seeking similarly styled acquisitions of both single asset and portfolio acquisitions of industrial real estate across the United States,” said Frank Crivello, chairman of Phoenix Investors.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to ride the downtown Milwaukee streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Mixed-use, but still Mequon

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

2018 Diversity & Inclusion Strategies: It Starts at the Top
The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum

04/10/20188:00 am-1:45 pm

Introduction to Robots for Manufacturing
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/12/20188:00 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Luncheon - Personal Safety at work, home and play
University Club

04/13/201811:30 am-1:00 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am