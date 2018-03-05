P.H. Dye House sold to Chicago investor

Group plans to renovate, re-lease Third Ward property

by

March 05, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/p-h-dye-house-sold-to-chicago-investor/

A Chicago-based real estate investment firm has purchased the P.H. Dye House in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

P.H. Dye House. Photo by LoopNet.

Singerman Real Estate LLC plans to renovate and re-lease the nine-story, 125,560-square-foot, multi-tenant office building located at 320 E. Buffalo St. The building, which is 50 percent occupied, sold for an undisclosed amount.

The P.H. Dye House took a hit last year when the Art Institute of Wisconsin moved out, leaving about 50,000 square feet of vacant space.

The building’s first floor has retail space, including Moda3, which recently renewed its 7,675-square-foot lease. Office tenants include Engberg Anderson Architects, Thiel Design and Halling & Cayo S.C.

Andy Hess, investment division principal at Founders 3 Real Estate Services, brokered the deal. Ned Purtell and John Davis of Founders 3’s office brokerage division will continue as the leasing team at the P.H. Dye House.

Milwaukee developer Michael Gardner, managing member of the Gardner Group LLC, purchased the P.H. Dye House in 1999. The property had been owned by Gardner’s parents, Jack and Barbara Gardner, since the 1970s.

The structure was built in 1920 for the Phoenix Hosiery Co., which owned several structures in the Third Ward.

A Chicago-based real estate investment firm has purchased the P.H. Dye House in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

P.H. Dye House. Photo by LoopNet.

Singerman Real Estate LLC plans to renovate and re-lease the nine-story, 125,560-square-foot, multi-tenant office building located at 320 E. Buffalo St. The building, which is 50 percent occupied, sold for an undisclosed amount.

The P.H. Dye House took a hit last year when the Art Institute of Wisconsin moved out, leaving about 50,000 square feet of vacant space.

The building’s first floor has retail space, including Moda3, which recently renewed its 7,675-square-foot lease. Office tenants include Engberg Anderson Architects, Thiel Design and Halling & Cayo S.C.

Andy Hess, investment division principal at Founders 3 Real Estate Services, brokered the deal. Ned Purtell and John Davis of Founders 3’s office brokerage division will continue as the leasing team at the P.H. Dye House.

Milwaukee developer Michael Gardner, managing member of the Gardner Group LLC, purchased the P.H. Dye House in 1999. The property had been owned by Gardner’s parents, Jack and Barbara Gardner, since the 1970s.

The structure was built in 1920 for the Phoenix Hosiery Co., which owned several structures in the Third Ward.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Some businesses recently ended their relationships with the National Rifle Association. Are they making the right decision?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

MSOE’s AI initiative could propel Milwaukee’s tech ecosystem

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management
Industrial Nameplate gets certified in quality management

Investing the time, effort and money to satisfy customer requirements

by Rich Rovito

Sleep your way to better health
Sleep your way to better health

If you feel drowsy during the day, you haven’t had enough sleep

by Paul Nobile

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Export Compliance Training Seminar
Marcus Majestic Cinema

03/07/2018-03/08/20188:00 am-5:00 pm

Professional Development Speed Mentoring
Wisconsin Club

03/07/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm

Economic & Market Outlook 2018
Embassy Suites Hotel

03/08/20186:00 pm-8:00 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm