Overland Sheepskin Co. to open Third Ward store

High-end leather store will join several national retailers in Third Ward

by

January 08, 2018, 1:08 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/real-estate/overland-sheepskin-co-to-open-third-ward-store/

A high-end leather store specializing in coats, shoes and accessories is coming to the Broadway Market Lofts building in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood.

Boots sold by Overland from company’s website.

Overland Sheepskin Co., which has 16 locations including one in Lake Geneva, will lease space at 327 N. Broadway, according to a building permit filed with the city of Milwaukee and an employee working at the Lake Geneva store.

A spokeswoman for Overland said a specific opening date has not yet been set.

The first Overland Sheepskin opened in 1973, in Taos, New Mexico.

The Overland Sheepskin Company of Lake Geneva was opened in 1973 by Virginia and Ivan Hasek, the aunt and uncle of Overland founder Jim Leahy. Today, the Lake Geneva store is run by Virginia’s daughter, Mary, and is located at 752 Main St.

The Broadway Market Lofts building, 325-331 N. Broadway, features eight two bedroom units on the second floor and two penthouse apartments along with first floor retail space including Franchesca’s, which opened in the fall.

Overland will join national retailers Lululemon Athletica, Pendleton, Anthropologie, West Elm, Warby Parker and high-end salon Drybar in the Third Ward.

