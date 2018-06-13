Outback Steakhouse plans to move Brookfield restaurant to Brookfield Square

Wants to build new 6,640-square-foot building

June 13, 2018

Rendering of Outback Steakhouse at Brookfield Square

Tampa, Fla.-based chain Outback Steakhouse wants to move its Brookfield restaurant, but not far– not even to another area in Brookfield.

The company has proposed plans to construct a new 6,640-square-foot building at 295 S. Moorland Road at Brookfield Square mall. Its existing restaurant is located less than a mile south at 1260 S. Moorland Road, and would relocate to the new development, according to a report from the city.

The City of Brookfield Plan Commission on June 11 recommended approval of the company’s plan and method of operation for the new restaurant. The proposal is pending the city’s Common Council approval.

The new restaurant, which would be situated at the southeast end of the Brookfield Square property, would feature an indoor seating capacity of 248, as well as outdoor seating.

Outback Steakhouse in Brookfield is one of the company’s two Wisconsin restaurants– the other is located in Greenfield at 7401 W. Barnard Ave. 

